James "JR" Savely

New Plymouth - James Richard "JR" Savely, age 51, of Coonville Ohio, Passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
JR was born February 5,1971, in Logan Ohio to Willis "Link" Savely and Julia Savely.
JR was a Starr Township Trustee; worked full time at the ODOT in Hocking County; worked many years at Smead Manufacturing; member of Moose Lodge #873; member of FOE #2168; member of masonic lodge #171; past president of OCSEA chapter #3700; and a past member of the Am Vets post #1776. JR was an active member of the democratic party and a member of the Catholic Church. He was enrolled in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He enjoyed many hobbies; he was an avid deer and mushroom hunter; and loved any demolition derby, dirt track racing, and NASCAR. He enjoyed hiking and being outdoors. Jr most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he was a friend to many, he didn't know a stranger. The past two years he enjoyed spending time playing with his only grandson. He loved going to the movie theaters with his mother and children. He was a very loving father.
Survived by his daughter, Shanda (Zak) Savely of New Plymouth, Ohio; sons, Cameron Savely of Coonville, Ohio and Eli Johnson of Newark, Ohio; mother, Julia Savely of Coonville, Ohio; sisters, Vickie (Jack) Patton, Charlene (Bobby) Cherry, Sherry (Paul) Kincaid, Melissa Figgins, and Kathy Savely; several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews; two very special friends, Sam Eggleston and Mustafa Abushagra; and many close friends and hunting buddies.
JR was preceded in death by his father, Willis "Link" Savely and brother, Eddie Savely.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday November 16, 2022, at Coonville Holiness Mission Church, Coonville, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville Ohio. A luncheon will be held at the Am Vets in Logan, Ohio following the services.
Calling hours will be observed Monday, November 14, 2022, from 4 pm to 8 pm and Tuesday November 15, 2022, 2 pm - 4 pm and 6 pm - 8 pm at the Heinlein Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. There will be a Masonic Service at 7:30 pm.
