NEW PLYMOUTH — James Lee Bentley, 81, of New Plymouth, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his residence.
Born Nov. 12, 1937 in Chauncey, he was the son of the late Joseph Sanford and Patience (Staten) Bentley.
James had worked as an auto body repairman for various auto dealerships, including Don Wood, Taylor, Southeast Import and Dodrill. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. James was a 1955 graduate of River Rouge High School, Michigan, where he was a leading scorer/top performer on five state championship teams, winning titles in track in 1954, basketball in 1955, and cross country in 1954, 1955 and 1956.
James is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Sue (Sheskey) Bentley; a son, Mitchell Lee Bentley and his children Mack, Alyssa and Ryan of Athens; a daughter, Lila L. Davidson and her children Ty, Jack and Gwen of New Plymouth; a brother, Ralph (Betty) Bentley of DeTour Village, Michigan; and a sister, Lisa McMillan of Sun City, Arizona.
Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Joseph Bentley, and a brother-in-law, Charles Flory.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home, Logan.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.
