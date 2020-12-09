LICKING COUNTY – James F. Lent, 73, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Licking County. He was born Aug. 15, 1947 in Athens. He was the son of the late Robert and Helen Barter Lent.

To plant a tree in memory of James Lent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments