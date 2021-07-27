Glouster - James Marion Love Jr, 59, of Glouster passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Jim was born on February 25, 1962, a son of the late Jim and Judy Love. He was a graduate of Meadowbrook High School.
He was a self-employed welder and an STNA. Jim was a member of the Jacksonville and Corning Eagles, and President of the Corning Eagle Riders. Jim was involved in many charitable functions, particularly with veterans and children. He coached many children in the Mini-Colts youth football group.
Jim loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved riding his Harley and enjoyed gardening. He never met a stranger. He was the master of the barbecue and always looking for someone to feed or assist, or a benefit to sponsor.
Jim is survived by his wife and best friend, Jackie; children, Joshua (Emilie), Benjamin (Jessica), Tyler (Kadi), and Taylor Love, and Kyle (Amie) and Trent (Mia) Patton; six grandchildren Petra, Benjamin, Ellie, Cash, Arya, and Piper; siblings, Andy (Lisa), Tony, and T.R. (Lorie) Love, Rhonda Stahler and Stevie Dameron; his aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Greg and Buck Love.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Bishopville with an Eagles Ceremony at 6 p.m. followed by a brief service. All are welcome; casual dress.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Kids' Christmas Fund, Corning Eagle Riders, PO Box 13, Corning, Ohio 43730. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. James Love
