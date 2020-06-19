James Lyons Sr.

CHAUNCEY – James Leonard Lyons, Sr., 80, of Chauncey, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1940, on West Bailey Road in Chauncey, Ohio, son of the late David Theodore and Dorothy Gillespie Lyons. James retired from Columbia Gas and was a former Fire Chief for the Chauncey Dover Fire Department, where he was a member for 30 years. He was also a member of the Chauncey Dover Lions Club for 47 years and belonged to the Athens Boat and Ski Club.
He is survived by two sons, James L. (Tiffany) Lyons, Jr. and Tim (Kellie Lockard) Lyons; three grandsons, Tim W. Lyons, Jeff Lyons and Anthony Lyons; two granddaughters, Crystal Byers and Loretta K. Lyons; five great-grandsons, Malachi, Elijah, Orion, Devon and James; three great-granddaughters, Alexis, Brayleigh and Hope; a brother, David Dale Lyons; two sisters Janet Wion and Mary Snow; and a special friend, Sally Hines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Lyons and two brothers, Dick and Larry Lyons.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Athens Memory Gardens with Pastor Roger Powell officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday, from 5-8 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home in Athens, OH.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Chauncey Dover Lions Club.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.