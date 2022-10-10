James Martin III

Corning - James "Jim" Wriston Martin III, 70, of Hollister, passed away on October 5, 2022.
Jim was born on April 10, 1952, in Canton, Ohio. He was a son of the late James W. Martin Jr., who passed away as the result of an automobile accident when Jim was 2 years old, and Wanda (Rutter) and Melvin McKee.
Before retiring, Jim worked for over 25 years at Lempco Industries in New Lexington. He was a proud member of the United Steelworkers and honorably served as a union steward.
Although some may have considered him stubborn, he was really just a man living life on his own terms.
Jim was a strong supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed
cruising the roads less traveled and he loved drinking his "pops".
Some of his fondest memories were of the times he spent fishing with his dad, Melvin, and the family fish-frys that followed.
He felt a tremendous amount of pride for his daughter Misty and her 29 plus year-career in the United States Navy. He was there at the airport as she embarked on her career and made sure he was present at every one of her promotion ceremonies.
Jim is survived by his daughters U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer Misty Galang and Meagan Martin; granddaughter Madisyn Galang; grandson Gabriel Martin; brothers Dan Martin and Melvin "Pete" McKee; sisters Rosemary Benhart and Sandra McKee; good friend Terry Vore; son-in-law of 20 years Lho Galang; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Randy and Steven McKee.
Friends may call 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. Walnut Street, SHAWNEE, OHIO 43782.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the funeral home with Richard Fitch officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to "Chix 4 A Cure", 8314 SR685, Glouster, Ohio 45732
