ALBANY – James Martin, 47, Albany, unexpectedly passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born Aug. 16, 1972, in Eloise, MI, the son of the late Charles Martin, and Connie Reeves Bickford of Lee Wood, WV. He served in the Army Reserves and was a former employee of Wingett Builders.
He is survived by his wife, Tonya Bartlett Martin; a son, Brayden James Martin; three special little girls, Gabby, Brook and Payten; brothers, Charlie, Roy and Brian; step brothers, Randell, Les and Curty; step sister, Marty; step mother, Irene Martin; mother-in-law, Shirley Bartlett, special friends, John and Dawn Deputy.
He was preceded in death by father, Charles Martin; step father, Buzzy Bickford; father-in-law, Darrell Bartlett; grandparents, Granny and Pap Reeves.
Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Haning Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 2 p.m., prior to services.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
