The Plains - James R. "Randy" McCoy Sr., 69 of The Plains, formerly of Glouster, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home, following a long illness. He was born Dec. 6, 1952, in Athens.
Randy served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1972 to 1978. In 1989, he earned his associate degree in accounting. He was an accountant at Ohio University Inn and Athens Rental Management.
In 1990 Randy married Tonya Catherine Detty. They combined all their children and made a home.
Surviving is his wife, Tonya McCoy; children, Deecy Renee Allmand, James R. "Jay" (Tauna) McCoy Jr., Jeremy W. McCoy, Jeffery A. McCoy, Jonathan J. (Nicole) Detty, and Jennifer M. Grimm; nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Brittany, J.T., Alayna, Kaity, Jonathan, Jordan, Noah and Tyler; four great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Charles Madison and Don Potter; sisters-in-law, Bev McCoy and Marianna "Nelle" Lehr and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Sr. and Audrey Thompson McCoy; a grandson, Devin Orazio Grimm; brothers, William "Bud" McCoy Jr. and Dave (Brenda) McCoy and a sister, Carol Stansfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Jerry Marang officiating.
Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the United States Air Force and the Combined Color Guard Unit.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions in Randy's memory can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 West Union Street, Athens, Ohio 45701 or The Combined Color Guard Unit, c/o Kevin Omen, 12 Pine Street, The Plains, Ohio 45780.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. James McCoy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.