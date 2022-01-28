Millfield - James A. McCoy Sr., 75 of Millfield passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Laurels of Athens. Born Dec. 10, 1946, in Columbus, he was the son of the late Clifford Arnold and Bonnie M. Adams McCoy.
He was an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. James enjoyed drag racing, riding road and off-road motorcycles and ATV's. James passed his love and passion for the outdoors and hunting down to his sons.
He is survived by his wife, Janet F. Baum McCoy of Millfield; two sons, James A. (Stephanie) McCoy Jr. of Indian Lake and Tony W. (Meredith) McCoy of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Dylan and Devin Rice, Karisa Davidson, and Megan and Ryan McCoy; brother, Stephen (Debbie) McCoy of Millfield; nieces, Stephanie Wagner and Stacy McCoy; nephew, Bill Fullen; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeff and Ronnie McCoy.
James' wishes were to be cremated. There will be a celebration of life held at the Muddy Creek Tavern, 17 W. Main Street, Jacksonville, Ohio 45740 from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. James McCoy
