James Morris

Jacksonville - James "Jamie" Morris, 44 of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital due to heart failure. He was born July 29, 1977, in Athens. Jamie enjoyed singing, playing guitar, drawing and cooking.
He is survived by his mother, Cathy Andrews Morris of Jacksonville; his father, John Morris of Chillicothe; sons, Kyle (Lizzie) Morris, James R. Morris Jr., and Kenzie Morris; a brother, Jason Morris; a sister Melissa Kilbarger; maternal grandmother, Arlene Champe; paternal grandmother, Margaret Morris and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard Morris, James Andrews, and Ruler Champe.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Glouster, Ohio 45732 or Chix-4-A-Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
