James "Ottie" Miller, Jr.

Shade - James "Ottie" Miller, Jr. left a hole in the world October 13, 2022 when he kicked the bucket before his morning coffee at the wise age of 63 in Shade, Ohio . He was born and raised right here in Athens, he's finally escaped this prison that he was trapped in. He was the son of the late Margaret and James Miller, Sr.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.