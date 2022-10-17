Shade - James "Ottie" Miller, Jr. left a hole in the world October 13, 2022 when he kicked the bucket before his morning coffee at the wise age of 63 in Shade, Ohio . He was born and raised right here in Athens, he's finally escaped this prison that he was trapped in. He was the son of the late Margaret and James Miller, Sr.
He worked at Wayne National Forest, the state garage, Athens TWP garage, then would retire from doing maintenance and grounds keeping at the Athens County Fairgrounds after over 25 years of service, going to a retirement life of luxury hanging with his peeps at Davita trying to rid impurities. He spent his free time delivering food boxes to the local elderly and families in need. A rebel comedian he was and forever will be, he brought smiles and love to the lives of many, not just you and me.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents; his sister, Edith Miller; brother-in-law, Richard Stump; and many other beloved members.
He is survived by his beloved doggie-daughters, Peanut and Target; his polar opposite soulmate Hannah Stover of Athens; great-uncle, Vern Riley of Athens; aunt, Ella (Larry) Starcher of Ripley; uncle, Lester Fields of Athens; siblings, Albert Miller of Chauncey, Theresa Stump of Athens, Marla (Tim) Smith of Cutler, Eldona (Nathan Trout) Miller of Shade, and Nathan (Alisha Flynn) Miller of Chauncey. He had 14 nieces and nephews, 23 great nieces and nephews, 2 great-great nieces and nephews, 2 great-greats Baking in the oven, and too many cousins to count.
He was the father and grandfather figure to his youngest siblings, and a grandfather to all of the kids. He also has friends, of course, and lets name just a few; David Milner of Pomeroy, Lucy Atkins of Shade, Alvira Spears of Chauncey, Steve Munn of Athens, Reed Hart of Shade. He also had some close cousins, Rick Brooks of Chauncey, Jerry Brooks of Athens, and Andrea Barnhouse of Athens.
A funeral service will be 1PM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Alton officiating. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens followed by a gathering at the Athens Fairgrounds. Visitation services will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4PM - 8PM. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations can be made directly to the funeral home. For his final ride, the Brothers in the Wind will take him to his resting place. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. James "Ottie" Miller, Jr.
