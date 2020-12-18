CREOLA, OH – James L. Pryor, 85, of Creola, OH, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief battle with COVID-19.

He was born Jan. 24, 1935, in Kingston Township, OH, son of the late Harold and Blanche (Copley) Pryor.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation services are being performed under the direction of Haller Funeral Home.

