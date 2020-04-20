James Richards

NELSONVILLE – James Fred Richards, 74 of Nelsonville passed away at Hickory Creek Nursing Center in The Plains, Ohio on April 18, 2020.

James was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on Jan. 20, 1946. He was the son of the late Paul and Jeanne Fisk Richards. James graduated from Nelsonville High School in 1964 and received his bachelor’s degree from Bliss College. James was a long time accountant. James was also an avid golfer.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Mason Richards. James and Barbara met at Hickory Creek and married Sept. 9, 2016.

James is survived by a daughter, Paula Jo Hall of Athens; a son, Robbie Richards of Clarksburg, WV; a stepdaughter, Heather Figueroa of Athens; a brother, Bob (Cheryl) Richards of Lancaster; and a niece, Tiffany Riddlebarger.

The family would like to thank Hickory Creek and Ohio Health Hospice for their wonderful care.

Arrangements were held by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net.

