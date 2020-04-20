James Richards

NELSONVILLE – James Fred Richards, 74 of Nelsonville passed away at Hickory Creek Nursing Center in The Plains, Ohio on April 18, 2020.
James was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on Jan. 20, 1946. He was the son of the late Paul and Jeanne Fisk Richards. James graduated from Nelsonville High School in 1964 and received his bachelor’s degree from Bliss College. James was a long time accountant. James was also an avid golfer.
Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Mason Richards. James and Barbara met at Hickory Creek and married Sept. 9, 2016.
James is survived by a daughter, Paula Jo Hall of Athens; a son, Robbie Richards of Clarksburg, WV; a stepdaughter, Heather Figueroa of Athens; a brother, Bob (Cheryl) Richards of Lancaster; and a niece, Tiffany Riddlebarger.
The family would like to thank Hickory Creek and Ohio Health Hospice for their wonderful care.
Arrangements were held by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.