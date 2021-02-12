James Ridenour

CHESTER – James L. “Jim” Ridenour, 85, of Chester, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. He was born on May, 20, 1935 in Chester to the late Buel and Mildred Pauline (Wickham) Ridenour.
Mr. Ridenour attended the Chester School where he played football and basketball. He then served two years in the United States army before starting his own business. He was the owner and operator of Ridenour Gas for 60 years. He was also a founding member of the Chester Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, June (Pullins) Ridenour; sons, Lowell and Sharon Ridenour, John and Melanie of Chester; son-in-law, Brandon Werry; four grandsons, Joshua and Amber Ridenour of Pomeroy, Jacob and Lynsey Ridenour of Reedsville, Zachary and Ciera of Mesa, AZ and Tadd and Zhe Song of Cincinnati; seven great-grandchildren, Lakin, Alana, Desmond, Jude, Reid, Finn and Alexandria.
James was a big supporter of the Meigs County fair which he loved every year. He enjoyed Golf, Fishing, and spending time at the river lot.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jamie Ridenour; daughter, Janet Werry; brother, John Buel Ridenour and a great-grandson, Holden Ridenour.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Chester Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mr. Ridenour’s name to the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 131, Chester, Ohio 45720
An online registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.
