Athens - James Leon Scott, age 87, of Athens, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, 2021, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. Born May 24, 1934, in Canaan Township, Athens County, he was the son of the late James Lewis Scott and Bessie Gladys Dunfee Scott.
A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School, he had been employed with the Canaan Township Trustees, Ohio University, and on area farms, as a farmhand. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed music and playing the banjo.
James is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by eight sisters; Audrey Scott, Goldie King, Gladys Frazee, Letha Heightland, Gertrude Donaldson, Lois Mingus, Mary Rist and Zora Hudnall.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, Aug. 27th, at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Burial will be in South Canaan Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. James Scott
