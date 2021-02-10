James Sheets

HARRISONVILLE – James R. Sheets (Jim), 76, Harrisonville, OH passed away Saturday February 6th at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born Aug. 11, 1944, to Charles G. Sheets, Jr. and Carrie Darnell Sheets Gettles. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Sheets.
Jim graduated from Rutland High School in 1962 and graduated from Rio Grande College with a degree in education. He later did post graduate work at Ohio University and Xavier University.
Jim taught high school at Clermont Northeastern and Wellston before coming to Meigs High School where he taught chemistry, general science and computer science. He was the Meigs High School wrestling coach for many years and a certified wrestling official. In addition to his career in education and his committed mentoring of student athletes, he was a life-long farmer, growing up and living his entire life on the family farm somewhere near Harrisonville, OH. He was extraordinarily proud of the family farm and particularly fond of the historic barn built in the 1830s which is now a music venue and home to Charlie’s Place, named in honor of his father, Charles Sheets.
Jim was an advocate for the community, and served on the Meigs County Senior Fair Board, as a 4-H advisor, and as a special deputy with the Meigs County Sheriff Office’s equine unit. He was a member of the Pomeroy-Middleport Rotary Club and a lifelong member of the Masons. Jim and his family hosted several Rotary exchange students and supported and mentored several young people from the area. After attending many churches and serving in various leadership positions, Jim finished his life as a member of the Harrisonville Presbyterian Church which he had attended as a child.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lohse Sheets; his three sons, Jared (Laura), Aaron (Ann) and Adam (Jaclyn); a “fourth son”, Jerod Cook (Beckie); five grandchildren, Cara, Jack, James and Nick Sheets and Jameson Cook; a sister, Deborah Winters (Rodney), and a brother-in-law, John Lohse.
The family is having a private burial service and will plan a celebration of life next summer on the family farm. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations in his name could be made to the Meigs High School Athletic Boosters in c/o the wrestling program, PO Box 7, Pomeroy, OH 45769 or the Foothills Music Foundation, 32700 Cotterill Rd. Pomeroy, OH 45769
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.
