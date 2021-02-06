Athens - James Richard Tedrow, 89, of Athens, passed away, Thursday morning, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home. Born Feb. 22, 1931, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George Henry Tedrow and Edith McNutt Tedrow.

James retired from Carpenter's Union Local 356. He and his wife were involved in gospel music and singing at area churches. He also enjoyed gardening.

James is survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna Frances Bail Tedrow. They were married on Aug. 23, 1952. He is also survived by his children, Tom (Teresa) Tedrow of The Plains, Peg (Rick) Six of Athens, Edward Tedrow of Athens, James (Michelle) Tedrow of Albany and Rick (Candy) Tedrow of Columbus; eighteen grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Kay Carter; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Janet Williams.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. James Tedrow

