NEW MARSHFIELD – James L. Terrell, 55, New Marshfield, passed away at his residence Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1964, in Akron, Ohio the son of the late Norman and Mildred Barrett Terrell. He was a truck driver for Forward Air.
James was survived by his wife, Cindy Dicken Terrell; step-children, Mandi (David) Bowles and Shane (Salena) Russell all of New Marshfield; seven grandchildren; sisters, Kathie (Ronnie) Girther and Narsa (Sam) Terzopplous; fur kids, Rocky and Lily.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Darrell and Bob Moodispauge; sisters, Darlene Searles and Virginia Laudermitt.
At his request he will be cremated and a gathering will be held at a later date. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign his register book at http://www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.