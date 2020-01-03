The family of James Y. Tong invites you to join them at a memorial service to be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Athens Dairy Barn.

Please join us to share remembrances of Jimmy, his unusual life, and his dedication to education and the arts. If you are able, please bring a dish to share during a light meal/snack while friends and family catch up and swap tales of this remarkable man.

