The family of James Y. Tong invites you to join them at a memorial service to be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Athens Dairy Barn.
Please join us to share remembrances of Jimmy, his unusual life, and his dedication to education and the arts. If you are able, please bring a dish to share during a light meal/snack while friends and family catch up and swap tales of this remarkable man.
