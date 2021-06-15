Stewart - James Arthur Van Dyke, born on November 4, 1951 of Stewart, Ohio, passed away June 4, 2021. He was the son of Arthur Lee and Mary Elizabeth James Van Dyke.
He was a Navy veteran, serving from 1972 to 1976 on the USS Coral Sea. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Combat Action Ribbon.
James worked at Firestone for over forty years. He enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, fishing, and working on cars.
James is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Malia Ann Van Dyke.
He leaves a brother Rick Van Dyke (Kara), his longtime friends Melinda Tabler and Ada Woodson Adams.
Graveside services will be held at Community Memorial Gardens in Wayne, WV on Tuesday June 15 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Morris Funeral Home, 79 Bridge St, Wayne, WV 25570.
James Van Dyke
