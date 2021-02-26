James H. Webb, Jr., born in Athens, OH, Oct. 16, 1939 and the only child of J. Harold Webb, Sr. and Marguerite McPherson Webb passed away Feb. 1, 2021 in San Bernardino, CA.
Jim attended Mechanicsburg Elementary School, graduated from Athens High School, attended Ohio University and served in the Navy Reserves. In the mid-1970s, he left the snow and rain behind and moved to Florida and then San Bernardino, CA. He had a long and successful career in the automobile business, was sales manager of several dealerships and a member of the Society of Sales Executives. Over the years, he was a mentor to many young sales people.
He was passionate about the Ohio University Bobcats and a long-suffering fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns. Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jo Ann. He had a love of music, shout out to McGuffey Lane, fishing, collecting books and works of art.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann (Legg) Webb of Highland, CA; a nephew, Joe Little, his wife, Donna, and their son, Michael of Russell Springs, KY; and godson, Kyle Brand of Highland, CA.
No services are planned at this time. A donation can be made in memory of Jim to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH, 45764.
