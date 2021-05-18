Findlay - Jan S. Wintermute, 76, of Findlay passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Athens County on March 19, 1945, to the late Fred and Betty (Wend) Wintermute. Jan served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for many years in the maintenance department at Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Jan was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Lewis. He is survived by his close friends Lori Feasel and Ron Meeks. Jan was a member of the V.F.W., D.A.V., Amvets, the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association and the American Legion. Visitation for Jan will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service for Jan will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Asbury Cemetery, Hocking County, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jan to the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com. Jan Wintermute
