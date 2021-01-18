NELSONVILLE – Janalie Margaret Steenrod Weller, 75, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Jan. 13, 2021 at O’Bleness Hospital, Athens, OH.
Janalie was born June 28, 1945 in Athens, Ohio to D. Randall Steenrod and A. Lucille Scott Steenrod. She was a retired Assistant Vice Chancellor of Information & Technology at Washington University in St. Louis; was Director of Network & Telecommunication Services at The University of Kansas; member of the Elks in Nelsonville; member of the First United Methodist Church in Nelsonville.
Surviving are her son, Matthew (Celeste) Hanson-Weller of Bayfield, CO; sister, Kathryn (Brian) Curry of Lancaster; nephew, Brandon Curry; niece, Ashley Curry.
Janalie was preceded in death by her parents, and niece, Amanda V. Curry.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
