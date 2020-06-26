ATHENS — Mildred Jane Bing, 70, of Athens, died early Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 at her home.
Born April 23, 1950 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ralph D. Leonard and Anna Estell Babbs Lenard Rankins.
A graduate of Lincoln Park High School (Michigan), she was a homemaker in the family home. Her greatest pleasure in life was being a mother and hanging out with her family and friends. She was a 50+ year resident of the Athens area.
Jane is survived by two daughters; Cheryl Hoffman; and her companion, Leo Phillips; and Shelly (Jesse) Robinson, both of Athens; three sons, Gordon S. (Ruthie McKay) Bing of Millfield, Curtis L. Bing of Millfield and Robert Wheeler of Athens; 15 grandchildren, Zachary Hoffman, Raven Bing, Christina Wheeler, Emma Wheeler, Micah Wheeler, Andrew Wheeler, Scotty Bing, Hannah Older, Jake Older, Brody Patterson, Elijah Robinson, Ella Wheeler, Christian Teal, Caden Rutter and Landon Bing; two great-grandchildren, Brilea and Brixlin Hoffman; three brothers, Ralph (Darlene) Lenard of Texas, Curtis (Dawn) Lenard of Oregon and Keith (Amy) Lenard of Michigan; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by an infant son, Rex Allen Bing; two brothers, Edward and Richard Lenard. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family gathering and memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.