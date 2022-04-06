Athens - Mary "Jane" Cooley, 84, of Athens passed away on April 4, 2022 at StoryPoint, Grove City, Ohio. Born February 4, 1939 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Frank Matson and Juanita Kempton Matson.
A graduate of Athens High School, she was formerly employed at Hocking Valley Bank. She was a homemaker in the family home while raising her children. When the children were grown, in 1982, she was employed as the office manager of the dental office of Dr. William R. Cuckler, until her retirement.
Jane was a member of Bates United Methodist Church and was a lifelong area resident.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Sidders of Monroe, NC; two sons Steven (Kelly) Cooley of London, Ohio and Ron (Lori) Cooley of Navarre, Ohio; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Wally) Love, Anna Sidders, Connor Cooley, William Cooley, Angie (Brad) Grass, Ron Cooley Jr.; five great grandchildren, Collins Love, Evan Grass, Collin Grass, Aiden Grass, and Lila Grass; a sister, Anne Paskievitch of Athens; two sisters-in-law Sue Cooley and Sherry (Larry) Coon both of Athens; a brother-in-law William "Bill" Cooley of Athens.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Royce D. Cooley, who died November 2018; two brothers-in-law, Richard "Chad" Cooley and Frank Paskievitch; and a sister-in-law Joan Cooley.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 9th at 12:00 noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Mark Mitera officiating. Burial will be in Bates Cemetery, Alexander Township. Friends may call Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in (Jane's) name to Capital City Hospice 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. Suite 170 Columbus, Ohio 43231, or Bates Church, 4682 Pleasant Hill Rd, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jane Cooley
