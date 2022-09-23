Athens - Dr. Jane Ergood, 87, of Athens, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 22nd after suffering Parkinson's and related health issues.
Athens - Dr. Jane Ergood, 87, of Athens, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 22nd after suffering Parkinson's and related health issues.
Jane was the daughter of Herbert and Elizabeth Sanborn, and sister of Barbara Yeager (Agawam, MA) and Anne Cosgrove (deceased).
She had two sons- Chris (Athens, OH/Sanford, NC - wife Martha Adsitt-Ergood) and Joel Ergood (Walnut Creek, CA- wife Elizabeth Garcia-Ergood), and five grandchildren: Brandon, Grant, Claire, James and Andrew. And her former daughter-in-law Dina Ergood of Pittsford, NY.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Ergood, who she married at the Yale Divinity School Chapel on August 25, 1956, and was the love of her life.
Jane was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, Yale School of Nursing and the University of Pittsburgh (where she received her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology). She taught nursing at Clark County (OH) School of Nursing, the University of Florida, and the University of Toledo, and was the first female director of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Ohio. Jane continued her career as a Clinical Psychologist in the area.
Jane enjoyed the Quaker meetings and the strong friendships she developed after Bruce passed. Jane was accomplished at playing the piano, was involved with the Society of Friends (Quakers) and the Church of Epiphany in Nelsonville.
She spent many years in western Honduras (with Bruce) and was passionate about sharing her Nursing skills through teaching local residents about basic health issues through affiliation with the Episcopal Diocese there.
Some of her favorite places were Ocracoke Island, NC and their cottage at Sabbath Day Point, NY on Lake George.
She will be laid to rest at the Blessed Sacrament Church, Bolton Landing, NY alongside her husband Bruce.
Special thanks to the staff of Kimes Nursing Home for the incredible care and compassion they showed Jane and her family during this very tough period. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Church of the Epiphany, 193 Jefferson St., Nelsonville, OH 45764. Jane Ergood
