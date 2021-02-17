GLOUSTER – Jane Herbst, 86, of Glouster passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 with her family by her side. Born Aug. 1, 1934 in Jobs Hollow, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Edith Canter O’Nail. She was formerly employed by Rainey’s Fabrication and Angle’s Meat Market. Jane was a member of the Murray City Senior Center. She was an avid euchre and bingo player and was known for having a green thumb.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Dave Moleski) Angle of Jacksonville; two sons, Bill (Goldie) Herbst of McConnelsville and David Herbst of Glouster; grandchildren, Troy (James Blanchard) Herbst, Kristen Angle Jago, Steven (Sydney) Angle, Brittany (Brad) Russell, and Brianna Herbst; great-grandchildren, Laynee Jago, and Kylie, Jayden, and Owen Russell; several step-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim O’Nail of Glouster and Jerry (Linda) O’Nail of Murray City; a sister, Gloria Handa of Murray City; a son-in-law of 29 years, Dave Angle of Glouster; and special friends, Delores Landon and Alice Forrester.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William V. Herbst who passed away in 1999; a brother, Ed O’Nail; and a brother-in-law, Mick Handa.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Tim Poland officiating. Interment will be in the Taylor Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing are required while attending all services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
