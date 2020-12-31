Janel Sewell

ALBANY – Janel S. Sewell, Albany, 62, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her residence.
Born April 27, 1958, in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Harold B. and Winojean Muriel Archer Maue. She was a registered nurse having worked at Appalachian Behavior Health Care System, and was a member of Jan’s Fans.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Sewell; a daughter, Wendy (Seth) Calaway of New Marshfield; two grandchildren, Chloe and Carter; and a brother Joel Maue of Ironton.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, John Sewell; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eloise and Reid Sewell.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Alexander Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alexander FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund, co Alexander Future Foundation, P.O. Box 204, Albany, Ohio 45710.
You may sign her register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
