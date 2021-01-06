ALBANY – Janel S. Sewell, 62, Albany, Graveside services for Janel will be Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, with Pastor Walt Goble officiating.

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

