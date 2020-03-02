Janelda McCall

MURRAY CITY, OH – Janelda Charlene Hoisington McCall ,92, left this earthly life on March 1, 2020. She was born on Feb. 24, 1928, to Charles Harrison and Ida Florence South Hoisington of Jacksonville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Harlan McCall; four sons, James Gordon of Greens Run, Ohio; Charles Arthur of Detroit, Michigan; Patrick Shawn of Charleston, South Carolina; and David Kent of New Baltimore, Michigan; son-in-law William Wingfield of Glouster, Ohio.
Surviving are four daughters, Bonnie Blanche Mallo (Matt); Deborah Lynne McCall (William Howe); Ruth-Jan McCall-King (Thomas King); Victoria Florence Byers (Bart Messbarger); daughter-in-law, Judy McCall; sons-in-law, Charles Byers; Charles Gilkey; 12 grandchildren; and dear friends, Rose Keller and Brooke Mayles.
Janelda requested to be cremated. Graveside services will be held in June of 2020 at Russell Cemetery, Jacksonville, Ohio. Please check for a future date and time in the paper and funeral website.
In lieu of flowers, Janelda requested donations be made to the Athens County Dog Shelter; her pets were always a big part of her life.
Arrangements were held by Brown Funeral Home in Murray City, Ohio. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
