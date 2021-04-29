The Plains - Janet Marie Drake Cline, 62, of The Plains, passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at home on Monday, April 26, 2021. Janet was a champion of children and animals, if you knew Janet she was your friend forever. She was there for your difficult times and your celebrations, the comforter, and friendly face at Allen Pet Clinic.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Kent Cline and their son, Tyler Cline of Cincinnati, her pride and joy; mother, Elizabeth Marie Paskievitch; mother-in-law, Pauline Cline; sisters, Christy (Michael) Shust, Bev (JD Kittle) Drake; sister-in-law, Christy Keith; nieces and nephews, Elissa (Matt) Day, Alexander (Jeri Lynn) Shust, Josie (Reid) Dupler, Zach (Molly) Shust, Caroline (Justin) Johnson and Jeremy (Trina) Keith; great-nieces, and -nephews who thought of her as a bonus grandparent, Ellie and Cooper Day, Will and Russ Dupler, Jaxson Shust, and soon expected Maverick Shust. Also, her special friend and long time neighbor, Lucy McDonald.
Janet loved to bake, make crafts, shop, travel on the back of their Harley, socialize with friends, and attend anything her great-nieces and -nephews were involved in. She was also known for her beautiful photos. She would always show up with a gift and treats in hand. She was known for her no-bake cookies and banana bread. Always willing to help, Janet answered questions about your pet and often quietly accomplished what needed done to make your life better before you could think of it. She was a member of Bunco Club and a 1977 graduate of Trimble High School.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Drake; father-in-law, William Cline; grandparents, Lillian and John Drake, and Ann Romanowski; uncles, Frank and Joe Paskievitch, where she might have picked up some of her orneriness; and her favorite cousin Teresa Erdy Vinoverski.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel Glouster-Bishopville with Rev. David Roach officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Janet's memory can be made to the Keith Trace Strengthen Building Program. (KTSBP) ℅ Sandy Gyure, First National Bank, 26 Toledo Street, Glouster, OH 45732 Janet Cline
