Janet Izard, 78, died peacefully in the presence of several friends and family members, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus of a massive brain hemorrhage.
Born Sept. 2, 1941, in Glendale, WV, as Janet Beth Phillippi, daughter of Ruth Eleanor and J. Allen Phillippi, she grew up in Cameron, WV. She met her husband to be, Ralph, at the West Virginia Dairy Show while serving as State Dairy Princess in 1959. They were married in 1964 and moved to Illinois for graduate studies. Janet has taught at Ohio University as well as The University of Illinois and worked in Cooperative Extension in Wood County, West Virginia, and Athens County, Ohio.
During Janet’s college years at WVU, she worked as a camp counselor at Jackson’s Mill, West Virginia’s State 4-H camp, and many county 4-H camps. As a 4-H member, she had previously enjoyed work-filled days at Jackson’s Mill during the state’s Dairy Show.
At Ohio University, she taught courses in apparel design and construction as well as sociological and cultural aspects of dress and design. As director of a non-profit economic development project, she assisted Athens area artists in learning creative skills, product design and marketing.
In recent years, her interests have been in the arts, and she has done various projects in arts management.
Professional volunteer experiences included management of gallery sales of regional art at the Ohio University Trisolini Gallery, including running for several years a Christmas Art Sale for the Trisolini. In addition, she organized and ran a Native American jewelry sale at The Kennedy Museum of American Art. As president of the Friends of Trisolini, she participated in program planning for arts education projects and served on review and selection committees for donations to collections. She received docent training at The Kennedy Museum and the Daily Barn Cultural Arts Center. She frequently attended arts lectures and tours in museums around the world and especially in New York City where she lived for two years.
Among Janet’s principal interests are birding, traveling and NPR. She visited many countries around the world and in each became an enthusiastic supporter and tour guide
Following Ralph’s retirement, the couple lived in New York City and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and in both places, Janet became an enthusiastic tour guide for friends and family. The Izards have one daughter, Martha, who is a graduate of Ohio University and received a master’s degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati. She teaches fourth grade at Morrison-Gordon Elementary School in Athens.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph, of Athens; a daughter, Martha of Athens; her step-mother, Evelyn Phillippi of Cameron, WV; two sisters, Christine (James Rogers) of Cameron, Karen (Raymond Cappone) of Wheeling, WV; one nephew, Mark (Molly) Cappone of Lewis Center, Ohio; two nieces, Beth (Thomas) Roell of Athens and Hattie (Pete) DeBolt of Cameron. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Eleanor and J. Allen Phillippi.
A memorial service will be held April 18 in First Presbyterian Church in Athens. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of Kennedy Museum, 100 Ridges Cir, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
