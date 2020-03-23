ATHENS – A memorial service for Janet Izard, 78, of Athens, will be held July 18 at 10 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Athens. The service has been postponed from an earlier date and time. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of Kennedy Museum, 100 Ridges Cir, Athens OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Janet passed away Jan. 25, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.