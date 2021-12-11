Janet Jenkins

New Marshfield - A memorial service for Janet Goff Jenkins will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, Ohio 45701 with Charles Russell, Minister officiating.
Burial of her ashes will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Waterloo Community Senior Center, 4005 Old State Rt 56, New Marshfield, OH 45766.
Janet died Nov. 8, 2021 at Hospice of Dayton.
Janet died Nov. 8, 2021 at Hospice of Dayton.
