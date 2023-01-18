Sunset Beach, North Carolina - Janet Mattson McComb, 87, of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, died January 15, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Mattson and Jane Dawson Mattson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John McComb, her son, David McComb, and her brothers, Edward Mattson and C. Russell Mattson.
In her younger years she taught Secretarial Science at Hocking Technical College in Nelsonville, Ohio.
A strong-willed, stubborn, independent, loving and God-fearing woman, she is now happy with her Lord who has been in her story for so long. She is no longer worrying about her hair being curled or her lipstick being just right. Her family will miss their Holiday Cook and her joy of entertaining.
She enjoyed the fellowship of golfing at Sea Trail and her involvement with the Sunset Beach Old Bridge Restoration Project.
Surviving are her daughter, Laurie McComb Dobbins; her son-in-law and driver Anthony Dobbins of Shallotte NC; grandchildren, Alexis and Michael of Shallotte; sister-in-law, Connie Mattson of Sunset Beach; brother-in-law, Donald McComb (Marcia) of Laytonsville, MD; nieces, Sue Mattson Guzzon of Sunset Beach, Jennifer Mattson Hallissey of Malden, MA, Sarah McComb (John Shukla) of Silver Springs, MD, Heather McComb Pattie (John) of Murfreesboro, TN; and nephew, Doug McComb (Chris) of Berwyn Heights, MD; and a host of grand nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the John A. McComb Scholarship Fund, Ohio University, Athens, OH, Account Number 765374.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel, is serving the McComb Family. Janet McComb
