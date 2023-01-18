Sunset Beach, North Carolina - Janet Mattson McComb, 87, of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, died January 15, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Mattson and Jane Dawson Mattson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John McComb, her son, David McComb, and her brothers, Edward Mattson and C. Russell Mattson.

