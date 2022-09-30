Millfield - Janet F. McCoy, 71 of Millfield passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born November 25, 1950, in Columbus. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by stepsons, James A. (Stephanie) McCoy Jr. of Indian Lake and Tony W. (Meredith) McCoy of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Dylan and Devin Rice, Karisa Davidson, and Megan and Ryan McCoy; great grandchildren, Paxton and Talan Davidson; sisters, Debbie (Stephen) McCoy and Carol A. (John W.) Bircher, both of Millfield; brothers, Dick (Sandy) Baum of Michigan and Tom (Patty) Baum of Antwerp, OH; nieces, Stephanie (Sean) Wagner, Stacy (Andy) McCoy, Shirley (Mike) Tinkham, and Tammy Moore; nephews, Bill (Jessica) Fullen, Gary (Gail) Fullen, and Thomas (Mandyi) Baum; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. McCoy Sr.; her father, Dale H. Baum; her mother, Anna D. Oberkonz Baum Bircher; a half-sister, Ann Marie Holt; a half-brother Bobby Dale Baum; and two brothers-in-law, Jeff and Ronnie McCoy.
Janet's wishes were to be cremated and there will be a celebration of life held at the Muddy Creek Tavern, 17 W. Main Street, Jacksonville, Ohio 45740 on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 12 to 6 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Janet McCoy
