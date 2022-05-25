Janet Robinson May 25, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save San Diego, Ca - Janet L Robinson , born of Jack and Betty Robinson, Athens, Ohio: May 23, 1950 died May 22, 2022 San DiegoGraduated 1968 Athens HS and Ohio University.She is forever grateful for her neighbors, loving and true friends with whom she shared many significant life experiences, discoveries and authentic love.Janet’s worked as Training and Communications Manager with NCR, Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical and Data Electronics of San Diego, CA.Her alternative counseling and metaphysics fulfilled her and others in invaluable ways.She was predeceased by beloved doggie Ockki, and sister Barbara. Janet Robinson To plant a tree in memory of Janet Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janet L Robinson San Diego University Ockki Metaphysics Doggie Athens Barbara Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Guest Commentary - Jon Rose County wants Hocking College to return land gifted in early 1990s OU prepares for Scott Quad demolition Hiker who died at nature preserve identified Burnout among problems plaguing EMS department Trending Recipes
