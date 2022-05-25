Janet Robinson

San Diego, Ca - Janet L Robinson , born of Jack and Betty Robinson, Athens, Ohio: May 23, 1950 died May 22, 2022 San Diego

Graduated 1968 Athens HS and Ohio University.

She is forever grateful for her neighbors, loving and true friends with whom she shared many significant life experiences, discoveries and authentic love.

Janet’s worked as Training and Communications Manager with NCR, Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical and Data Electronics of San Diego, CA.

Her alternative counseling and metaphysics fulfilled her and others in invaluable ways.

She was predeceased by beloved doggie Ockki, and sister Barbara. Janet Robinson

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.