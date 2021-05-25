Chesterhill - Janet P. Wright, 72, of Chesterhill passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her residence. Born May 24, 1949, in Columbus, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Winona Wright Timmons. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and collecting knick-knacks, especially teapots.
She is survived by a son, Mickey Smith; a daughter, Michelle Seeber; 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Timmons; and a sister, Carol Dennis.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Greg Marquis officiating. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Janet Wright
