Nelsonville - Janice Kay Clowes 68 of Nelsonville passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones in the early morning hours on Wednesday December 14th, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister to her many siblings and friend. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Clarance (Babe) and Doris Shutts. Her Husband Kenneth (Tom) Clowes Sr, sister Loretta Fulton, and Brother Clarance Shutts. She is survived by her sons Daniel Clowes-Platt of Nelsonville and Kenny (Brandy) Clowes Jr of Albany. Step Daughters Lisa (Mark) Ridenour and Kelly (Michael) Roach. Siblings Brenda (Tony) Coleman of McArthur, Tammy (Gary) Martin of New Lexington, Jane (Dean) Snider of Nelsonville, David (Marcia) Shutts of Millfield, Tim (Julia) Shutts of Nelsonville, Joyce Ann Smith of Nelsonville, Kenny Shutts of Zaleski and Rodney Shutts of Kingman Az. Grandchildren Alissa Clowes of Findlay, Kendan Clowes of Nelsonville, Hunter Lanning of Lancaster, Kyle Felts of Athens and Brooklyn Felts of New Marshfield. And many nieces and nephews. Janice made arrangements for her body to be donated to science at OSU. There will be a celebration of life memorial held at a later date. She was a very special woman who was loved by many and she will be missed dearly. Janice Clowes
