NELSONVILLE – Janice Marie Dexter, 81, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. She was born Oct. 10, 1939 in Kentucky, daughter of the late Farris Koon and Bessie Lane.

Janice is survived by her sons, Jerry (Connie) Dexter of Athens, Elden Dexter of Logan, Mike Dexter of Buchtel and Ted Dexter of Shade; daughters, JoAnn (Kenneth) Specht of Nelsonville, Tina (James) Kimes of Westminster, California, and Janet (Timothy) Holt of Grove City; nineteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Dexter; grandson, David Holt; and brothers, Robert, Tom and Clifford Koon.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Carbon Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Robert Vanbibber officiating. Friends may call at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville on Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

