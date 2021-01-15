NELSONVILLE – Janice Marie Dexter, 81, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. She was born Oct. 10, 1939 in Kentucky, daughter of the late Farris Koon and Bessie Lane.
Janice is survived by her sons, Jerry (Connie) Dexter of Athens, Elden Dexter of Logan, Mike Dexter of Buchtel and Ted Dexter of Shade; daughters, JoAnn (Kenneth) Specht of Nelsonville, Tina (James) Kimes of Westminster, California, and Janet (Timothy) Holt of Grove City; nineteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Dexter; grandson, David Holt; and brothers, Robert, Tom and Clifford Koon.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Carbon Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Robert Vanbibber officiating. Friends may call at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville on Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.