Albany - Janice Evelyn Elliott, 89 of Albany, passed away Monday January 23, 2023.
Born April 22, 1933, in The Plains, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Guy B. and Mildred (Poling) McDaniel. She graduated from Albany High School where she was a member of the high school band. After high school she worked at the Athens State Hospital, the Village of Albany and several
businesses in Albany as a bookkeeper. The daughter of merchants, she carried on the tradition by operating a gift shop in Albany for a time. She was member of the Albany Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children Kristi (Tim) Kirkendall, Brett Elliott, and Karen
Elliott; grandchildren Stacy (Stephen) Crook, Andrea (Mark) Shields,
James (Cortney) Adelsberger, Tim Jr. (Bekah) Kirkendall, Tyler (Quincy) Ewing; great-grandchildren Taylor and Breanna Jarvis, Austin Sheilds and Avery Shields, Kristen Fort, Jimmy Adelsberger Jr., Kasen
Adelsberger, Carter Adelsberger, Kale Adelsberger, Bailey Ewing; great-great
grandchild Kimber Crist; a brother Glenn (Elizabeth) McDaniel, a sister Joyce (McDaniel) Stotts, and beloved dog Sadie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James
A. Elliott and sister Norma (McDaniel) Greene.
Family Graveside Services will be held 11 A.M., Thursday, January 26, at
Athens Memory Gardens with Minister Carl Prokop officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice,
444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, Ohio 45701.
The family expresses gratitude to the kind, loving nurses and staff at Kimes Nursing and Rehab Center and Ohio Health Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.