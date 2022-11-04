Albany - Janice Ann Gault, age 93 of Albany, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, after a many decade's battle with Parkinson's Disease, at the home of her daughter in Lancaster. Born March 14, 1929 in Logan, she was the daughter of the late Charles Francis Barker and Edith Marie Young Barker.
A 1946 graduate of Logan High School, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1950 and her Master of Science degree in 1970, both from Ohio University. She retired from Ohio University as an Emeriti Lecturer in Biological Science.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd of Athens, where she was active in the Church Choir. Music was a large part of Janice's life. She played the piano, clarinet and bassoon. She was also active with Habitat for Humanity in Hocking County.
Janice is survived by two daughters, Gail (William) Connell of Cincinnati and Dr. Susan (Dr. Mark) Enlow of Lancaster; two sons, David (Christina) Gault of Cincinnati and Charles Gault of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Matthew Enlow of Quintin, VA, Esther Gault of Aurora, CO, Mariah Gault of Florence, KY, and Linnea Gault of Florence, KY; and a former daughter in law, Janna Wichman of Florence, KY.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James M. Gault in 2009; and a sister, Shirley M. Barker in 2016. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on November 19th, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 64 University Terrace, Athens, OH 45701 with Rev. Deborah Woolsey officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Athens County Food Pantry, c/o Treasurer, 9 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701 or My Sister's Place, P.O. Box 1158, Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Janice Gault
