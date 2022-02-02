Janice Norris

Glouster - Janice Eileen Michaels Norris, 75 of Glouster, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at her home. She was born May 27, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Corrine Alice Laudenslager Michaels and Richard Mueller Michaels.
Janice is survived by her husband, Richard Norris, having been wed precisely 54 1/2 years. She also is survived by her niece, Leanna Schatz of Greenville, S.C. as well as several dear cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Gail Schatz also of Greenville.
Janice graduated from the University of Toledo in 1968 with honors. She received a bachelors of education having been one of only two education majors at that point to have been enrolled in the Honors College. After graduation, she and her husband — seeking new ground — accepted teaching positions in Southern Local Schools. She taught the sixth grade at Corning Elementary until the school was closed and then moved to the Millcreek Middle School, finished her career at retirement in 2000.
Despite her upbringing in an urban environment, Janice came to love life in a rural setting, being fascinated by nature and its beauty. She became a very good gardener, raising a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, but her greatest joy was in her herb garden which went hand in hand with her extraordinary cooking. Being adventuresome in her cooking, Janice influenced a variety of people to become more experimental in their culinary choices. Janice was almost impossible to stump with a question about a cooking ingredient or technique.
Janice was also physically active as well, dancing for over 20 years with the Federal Valley Cloggers and serving several years as the president of the group. 18 years of yoga at the Athens Rec. Center with her friend Barbara Rostad was precious to her and she did everything she could to never miss a class.
Crafts were also a passion for Janice, with quilting coming to the forefront in 1990. Everyone who saw her quilts was deeply impressed with her work and the artistry involved.
Together with her husband, Janice was the co-owner of Ashwood Garden Daylilies. It was her eye for color and design that aided in the selection of over 100 new varieties for national market. She specialized in making visitors to the gardens feel welcome and made many friends of those who came.
Following Jan's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no viewing hours or service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ALS Association or to any of the local food pantries would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been made with Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home of Athens where you may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
