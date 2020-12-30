Janice Remonko

GRANDVILLE, OH – Janice Marilyn Remonko, 79, died on Dec. 26, 2020, surrounded by family and caregivers at Middleton Senior Living Community in Granville, OH after a decade of living with Alzheimer’s disease.
She is survived by her son, Paul A. Remonko; daughter-in-law, Dawn A. Dietrich Remonko; daughter, Sara E. Remonko Reeves; son-in-law, Dr. Howard L. Reeves; grandson, Brackyn H. Reeves; and many dear friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy A. Remonko Jr.; and her parents, Wanda J. Hughes and Roger H. Hughes of Princeton, WV.
Marilyn was born in Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School in 1959. She received a Bachelor of Music in 1963 and a Master of Music in 1966, both from the West Virginia University in Morgantown. She and Guy lived in Athens, OH from 1972 until 2010 when they moved to Granville, OH to be near their children and grandson.
Marilyn’s mother was a teacher and Marilyn followed in her footsteps. During college, she taught music in several West Virginia public schools from 1964-1967. She became director of the preparatory music school at Fairmont State College in West Virginia from 1967-1972. Upon arrival in Athens in 1972, Marilyn taught private piano and voice lessons. In 1979, she founded the Ohio University School of Music Preparatory Division, known today as the Athens Community Music School. Her 26-year effort resulted in one of the country’s best music education programs for youth and adult learners.
Marilyn’s love of music began in high school when she played organ and sang in the choir at the First Baptist Church in Princeton. Her passion for music, learning and education continued throughout her life, and she regularly sang for residents and staff at Middleton Senior Living Community.
Marilyn was an avid gardener and member of the Athens Herb Guild. She also was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority at West Virginia University and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A wonderful friend to many, Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Marilyn had a strong belief in and love for education.
To honor Marilyn, her children plan to hold a memorial service in Athens in 2021 at a date to be determined – notice to follow on the Guy and Marilyn Remonko Memorial Facebook Page and the Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marilyn’s name to:
The Carol Strawn Center – Adult Alzheimer’s Day Care Services
In memo reference “Marilyn Remonko”
126 W Church St, Newark, OH 43055
740-345-5190
Hospice of Central Ohio
In memo reference “Marilyn Remonko”
740-787-1503 / 1-800-804-2505
The J. Marilyn Remonko Scholarship for Athens Community Music School
Checks payable to Ohio University Foundation (indicate scholarship name in memo of check)
Ohio University Foundation
PO Box 869
Athens, OH 45701-0869.
800-592-FUND, email giving@ohio.edu or visit www.ohio.edu/give
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Remonko family with arrangements. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Remonko family.
