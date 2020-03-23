ATHENS – Janice Sue Allman, 78, of Beverly Hills, FL, formerly of Athens died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Port Royal, SC. Born March 15, 1942 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Charlotte C. Mayles Smathers.
She attended Chauncey-Dover High School and was a nurse’s aide at several area nursing home facilities.
Janice is survived by her husband, Clovis Allman; a daughter, Annette (Jeff) Ziegler of The Plains; two sons, Anthony Gabriel of Jackson and Tom (Leigh Ann) Gabriel of The Plains; six grandchildren, Anthony J. (Ashley Simpkins) Gabriel, Jason E. (Heather) Gabriel, Jessica (Jason) Allen, Jennifer (Jason) Wickman, Danielle Hartley and Robert Gabriel; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Bail of Athens and Sherry Thompson of Nelsonville; and a brother, Joe (Tese) Smathers of Millfield; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Susie Gabriel; great-grandchild, Anderson Gabriel; and sister, Jonetta Holdcroft. A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuenralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.