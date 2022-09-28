The Plains - Janice M. Sutton, 91 of The Plains passed away Sunday September 25, 2022, at her granddaughter's residence. Born March 26, 1931, in New Marshfield, she was the daughter of the late Denver J. and Adena Marie Drain Shover. She retired from Ambassador Laundry in Athens. Janice was a former member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid reader and Cincinnati Reds fan.
She is survived by two sons, Leroy Shover of Glouster and Rollie E. "Buster" Jr. (Rosemary) Sutton of Millfield; grandchildren, Robin, Rollie E. III, Ernie, Traci, and Ricky; a special great grandson, Blake and five other beloved great grandchildren, Craig, Felicia, Brian, Levi and Owen; two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Gene (Sharon) Shover and Robert Shover; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rollie E. Sutton Sr.; sisters, Betty Slater and Shirley Tucker; two infant sisters, Sandra and Maxine; and brothers, Denver Lee, Glenn, and John William Shover.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday October 3, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Janice Sutton
