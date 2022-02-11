Janice Thompson

Athens - Janice M. Thompson died at her home in Athens County on Jan. 20, 2022, following a long illness. She was born on May 17, 1936, the daughter of Fred and Bernice Weissinger of Kansas, Ohio.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as dedicated educator.
Janice held both bachelor and master's degrees in English. She had a long career as English teacher, including 26 years at Athens High School. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge and love of language and literature with her students.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. James R. Thompson; daughter, Tracey (Matthew) Conrad; son, Javan (Jennifer) Thompson; grandson, Benjamin Conrad; and granddaughters, Abigail Conrad, Cecilia Thompson, and Adeline Thompson. Her family members will greatly miss her gentle spirit.
A private memorial will be planned at a later date.
Friends and family are invited to make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1
