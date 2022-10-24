Jared Wright

Somerset - Jared Michael "J-dub" "Jeedah" Wright, 49, of Somerset, Ohio, set sail for the southern cross at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Jared was born June 3, 1973, in Zanesville, Ohio. He was a Reading Twp. Zoning Inspector, and was also a chain sales manager by trade, employed by Southeastern Beverage since 2000. He made his way around 15 counties in Southeast Ohio ensuring men and women who he never met got to fill their fridges and coolers with their favorite beer. The store owners on his routes were regularly the topic of conversation with Jared. Like many others, they often held a special place in his heart.
Prior to Southeastern Beverage, Jared was a Patrol Sargent with the Perry County Sheriff's Dept.- the "SO". The list of brothers he made from his time with the SO is more than a mile long. Jared was a phenomenal officer; held in the absolute highest regard by many boys in blue. It's been heard more than one time over the years, if the situation was a tense one, Jared was the man to have on your team.
Jared had one true love in this world and that was his son, Brade. While he was great at every job he ever had, when it came to being a father, he was an absolute phenom. His entire world rested in the palm of Brade's hand. Whether it was football, baseball, basketball, hunting or fishing, Brade and Jared did it together. Jared, the ever so knowledgeable instructor and Brade, his eager apprentice.
Left to mourn his passing are his mother, Brenda J. Wright; father, Michael C. (Paulett Woods) Wright; sister, Megan E. (Patrick Snider) Wright; his son, Brade Michael Wright; aunts and uncles, Don Dickson, Paul and Connie Dickson, Janet Morris, Jon and Cathy Wright, Toni Groff; niece, Marlie Wright; children he loved as his own, Logan and Mackenzie; many cousins, friends and acquaintances.
He was preceded in death by Glenn and Freda (Barringer) Dickson, Jeep and Mary (Martindale) Wright, Richard "Dick" Dickson, and Cindy Wright.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with Rev. Keller Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Old Zion Cemetery in Junction City.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his brothers and sisters at the Somerset/Reading Twp. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 148, Somerset, Ohio 43783; or to the Somerset EMS, P.O. Box 547, Somerset, Ohio 43783.
Please feel free to offer up a sentimental trinket to offer Jared on his journey to his forever Perrydise.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com Jared Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.