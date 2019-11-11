CHAUNCEY — Jason Andrew Shaffer, 31, of Chauncey, passed away Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence in Chauncey.
Jason was born Aug. 1, 1988 in Cleveland to Donald Shaffer Sr. and Betty Day. He graduated from Athens High School and loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
Surviving are his wife, Courtney Estep; sons, Jason Shaffer Jr, Harley and Hunter Shaffer; a step-son, Caden Zimmerman; a father, Donald Shaffer Sr.; brothers, Donnie Shaffer and James Shaffer (Kayla Estep); a sister, Karen Shaffer (Dwight Edwards); nephews, Kameron Shaffer, Joshua Shaffer, Braylen Shaffer and Isaiah Dalton; nieces, Hanna Shaffer, Cheyann Shaffer, Gracelynn Shaffer and Sofia Dalton; other family and friends, Clyde Mohler, Candee, and Laura and James Bolin; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lisa Hart and William Estep; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Richard Shaffer; and his grandparents, including Thelma Shaffer.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.