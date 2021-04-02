On March 20, 2021, Jason Ryan, beloved husband of Beth Miller Ryan, went home to God. Jason grew up in Athens and graduated from Athens High School and Ohio University.
Jason performed in many high school music/theater events and later in area community events. He also hosted a WOUB radio program. Jason’s passionate love for music was an abiding focus of his life and evident in a professional music career of more than 30 years. He was a quality, deep bass chorister and soloist and valuable member of numerous Athens-area music groups and continued his vocal work in the Baltimore MD and DC metro area. Jason particularly loved section leader and soloist work for churches (Athens-First Presbyterian) (Baltimore-St. Mark’s Lutheran and Church of the Redeemer).
Jason completed massage therapy prior to 1993 when he moved to Maryland as a licensed professional massage therapist and practiced up through 2021, with studios in Baltimore and Columbia. He loved to help others and relished that Jason means “healer” in Greek.
Jason was a loyal, loving person and unfailingly generous in helping others. He recorded books with the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped and volunteered on the Radio Reading Network of Maryland.
Plans for celebration of Jason’s life at The Church of the Redeemer to be announced later this year. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution in Jason’s memory to The Church of the Redeemer. Additional details at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center; 2325 York Road; Timonium, MD 21093; www.peacefulalternatives.com.
